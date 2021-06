Effort To Thwart Governor's Recall Vote Fails / California DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade / Oakland City Council May Redirect $17 Million From Police To Violence Prevention / San Francisco Supervisor Says Only 1/3 Of Residents Behind On Rent Will Get Assistance / Santa Clara County Addresses Needs Of Residents With Disabilities / Clearing Clouds Today With A Warming Weekend

