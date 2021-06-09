© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday 6/9/21 AM

KALW
Published June 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM PDT
c19_newscast_morning.png

Newsom Administration Defends Decision To Retain State Of Emergency Past June 15 / San Mateo County Groups Can Now Host Pop-Up Vaccine Events / San Francisco Supervisors Approve Free MUNI Legislation — Now Goes To Mayor / Sonoma County To Provide Preparation Information About Wildfire Season / Santa Clara County Prepares Drought Restrictions / Gilroy Shook By 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake / Partly Cloudy And Breezy Today

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines