Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday 6/9/21 AM

Newsom Administration Defends Decision To Retain State Of Emergency Past June 15 / San Mateo County Groups Can Now Host Pop-Up Vaccine Events / San Francisco Supervisors Approve Free MUNI Legislation — Now Goes To Mayor / Sonoma County To Provide Preparation Information About Wildfire Season / Santa Clara County Prepares Drought Restrictions / Gilroy Shook By 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake / Partly Cloudy And Breezy Today

Click the play button above to listen to the news.