Before the pandemic brought everything to a standstill, one show broke new ground as the first comedy series to have a cast led entirely by Black women with an all-Black women writers’ room.

The first season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show”was nominated for three Emmys. Season two helped fans weatherlong days under lockdown.

The show justfinished its sophomore run and HBO announced late last month it would be coming back for a third round.

What’s next for this groundbreaking comedy?

