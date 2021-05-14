Re-entering Another New Normal

The CDC’s new guidance allowing vaccinated Americans to go largely without masks has left many with questions. And the unease is adding to a feeling many Americans are beginning to experience: re-entry anxiety.

Many of us are excited that the possibility of normalcy is on the horizon. But as plans are made, social agendas fill up, and workplaces adjust, fears about what that actually looks like are surfacing.

What’s the timeline for America’s re-entry into a new normal? And what can people do to ease re-entry anxiety?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.