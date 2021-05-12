House Republicans deposed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her No. 3 leadership position after she repeatedly called former President Donald Trump out over his statements concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cheney took to the House floor Tuesday night to let her colleagues know she’s not exactly backing down. “Today we face a threat America has never seen before. A former President who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him,” Cheney said. What does Cheney’s last stand mean for the GOP?

