Kids, Teens, And COVID-19 Vaccines

As the U.S. vaccine rollout continues, a major milestone looks set to be cleared: protecting American children.

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. With nearly 17 million children falling in this age group, their vaccinations would be another step in the nation’s quest for herd immunity.

It could also mean a safe return to school and summer activities, but not all parents are convinced. A survey last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 32 percent of parents said they’ll wait to see how the vaccine works before deciding on whether or not their kids will get the shot.

What does this authorization mean for slowing the spread? And what’s informing parents’ decisions?

