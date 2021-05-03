Young Renter Finds Living In A Senior Living Community Has Its Perks

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nineteen-year-old Madison Kohout moved into an apartment in Arkansas, sight unseen. She noticed right away that her new neighbors were older, like, significantly older than her. She had accidently moved into a senior living community, but she's not in any rush to move. Her new place is affordable and spacious, and her neighbors are super quiet because they're usually asleep by the time she gets home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.