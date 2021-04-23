Leafy Green Friends: Our Pandemic Plant Parenthood

It’s no surprise people have tried to find ways to make their spaces in the pandemic as pleasant as possible. For many, that’s meant the purchase of indoor potted plants, among other things.

And while they certainly can do a lot for indoor decor, a new book argues they also have a lot to teach us as well.

Beronda L. Montgomery is a biochemistry professor at Michigan State University and she has a lot to say about how plants experience the word in her new book “Lessons from Plants.”

Find our last conversation about house plants and why we love there here.

What can our leafy green friends teach us?

