The Sounds Of America: Rainbow Connection

Released in 1979, “Rainbow Connection” was composed by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher as the opening song for The Muppet Movie. Originally performed by Kermit the Frog and voiced by Jim Henson, “Rainbow Connection” has been recorded by dozens of artists since the song’s release, including Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani and Kacey Musgraves.

This installment of The Sounds of America profiles “Rainbow Connection.” Paul Williams remembers the songwriting, Frank Oz describes the filming of The Muppet Movie, Cheryl Henson shares memories of her father, author Brian Jay Jones sets the context and Kermit the Frog reflects on hopes and dreams.

“Rainbow Connection” is being inducted into the National Recording Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 recordings to preserve for all time in the National Recording Registry. These recordings include audio that’s important to our American culture and heritage.

The Sounds of America is BMP Audio’s Peabody Award-winning series showcasing some of the works selected for the National Recording Registry.

