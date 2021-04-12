© 2021
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

A Tour Of Richmond’s Underground Dining Scene

KALW | By Maria Bernal
Published April 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM PDT
Home-cooked meals carry the weight of language, culture, and identity. They feed the soul and draw people in like a beacon with mouthwatering ingredients. During the uncertainty of the pandemic, home-cooked meals have been used as an economic crutch. Residents in Richmond are selling their home-cooked meals straight from their kitchens to pay bills and using social media to advertise their cuisines.

