Almanac - Friday 4/2/21

Today is Friday, the 2nd of April, 2021

April 2 is the 92nd day of the year

273 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 6:52 am

and the sun will set at 7:35 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 43 minutes of daylight Today.

Solar noon will be at 1:13 pm

The first high tide was at 2:24 AM

The first low tide will be at 9:30 AM

The next high tide at 4:37 PM

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:17 PM

The Moon is 71.3% visible;

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 4th of April of 2021 at 3:02 am

Today is…

Good Friday

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

International Fact-Checking Day

National Ferret Day

National Love your Produce Manager Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

National Walk to Work Day

Reconciliation Day

Student Government Day

Today is also…

International Children's Book Day

Thai Heritage Conservation Day in Thailand

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day in Belarus

World Autism Awareness Day

On this day in history…

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

1902 – "Electric Theatre", the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.

1973 – Launch of the LexisNexis computerized legal research service.

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.

2012 – A mass shooting at Oikos University in California leaves seven people dead and three injured.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

747 – Charlemagne, Frankish king (d. 814)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1875)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (d. 1902)

1875 – Walter Chrysler, American businessman, founded Chrysler (d. 1940)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (d. 1976)

1908 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor and dancer (d. 2003)

1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (d. 2000)

1920 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1927 – Kenneth Tynan, English author and critic (d. 1980)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (d. 1991)

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1941 – Dr. Demento, American radio host

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1942 – Roshan Seth, Indian-English actor

1943 – Larry Coryell, American jazz guitarist (d. 2017)

1945 – Anne Waldman, American poet

1946 – Sue Townsend, English author and playwright (d. 2014)

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (d. 2012)

1977 – Michael Fassbender, German-Irish actor and producer

