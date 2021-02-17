5 Giraffes Learn To Offer Up Their Hooves For Pedicures

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. With enough patience and enough crackers, it turns out you can train a giraffe to do almost anything. Five of them at the Cincinnati Zoo have learned to stand still and offer up their hooves for pedicures. Zookeepers say training them took nearly four years. If for you the question is not how but why one would do this, it's more than just a spa day. Regular hoof trims are essential for giraffe health. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.