Drivers On Australian Freeway Corral Wandering Koala

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A koala wandered onto a busy freeway in Australia yesterday - not a joke, true story. One car stopped suddenly, leading to a six-car fender bender. No one was hurt. Several drivers then managed to corral the marsupial into Nadia Tugwell's car. Thanks to past experience, she had the number for the Adelaide Koala Rescue Center on speed dial. During the hour-long wait, the animal calmly explored her car, even the driver's seat. Tugwell has the adorable videos to prove it.