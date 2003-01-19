© 2021 KALW
Russian TV Network Fires American Director

By Lawrence Sheets
Published January 19, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

An American banker who ran one of Russia's largest TV networks is fired by the state-owned company that owns the network. Some media analysts suggest Boris Jordan was dismissed for NTV's aggressive reporting, particularly during the Chechen rebel raid in October. NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports.

Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.