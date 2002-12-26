© 2021 KALW
Music journalist and filmmaker Robert Gordon.

Fresh Air
Published December 26, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

He has written a new biography of blues legend Muddy Waters, who is credited with inventing electric blues and creating the template for the rock and roll band. The book is Can't Be Satisfied: The Life and Times of Muddy Waters (Little, Brown). Gordon also produced and directed an accompanying documentary of the same name, which will be shown as part of the PBS American Masters series next year. Gordon's other books are It Came From Memphis and The King on the Road. He also produced the Al Green box set, Anthology. This interview first aired October 3, 2002.

