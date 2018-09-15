A Patchwork Quilt Today at 5 o'clock...

The Kingston Trio will perform live on A Patchwork Quilt this Saturday at 5pm. No, not the original Kingston Trio from the 1950s and ‘60s. Josh Reynolds, son of original founding member Nick Reynolds, now heads up the Trio, along with his cousin Mike Marvin, who was also raised in Sausalito by Nick Reynolds — and their boyhood friend and musical collaborator Tim Gorelangton. The Kingston Trio are coming through the Bay Area, performing at Yoshi’s in Oakland at Jack London Square this Friday evening. Saturday afternoon, they’ll appear at the KALW studio with Kevin Vance.