A Patchwork Quilt Today at 5 o'clock...

By Kevin Vance 21 hours ago
  • Joan Osborne sings songs of Bob Dylan. Photo credit to George Etheredge for The New York Times. Thank you, George!
Cynthia Lin sings and plays some favorite standards on her ukulele for us today in the studio. Her new CD is called, "Ukulele Days." Photo by Anna Wu from cynthialin.com

Joan Osborne sings songs of Bob Dylan. Also San Francisco's Cynthia Lin sings favorite standards in studio today.  Her new CD is called Ukulele Days.  Tune in, Enjoy, and #StepUp4KALW!  Thanks!

Duck Baker live on A Patchwork Quilt Today at 5pm

By Kevin Vance Mar 10, 2018

Finger style guitarist Duck Baker will be Kevin Vance's guest on A Patchwork Quilt. He's played for many years recording for such instrumental guitar-friendly record labels as Kicking Mule and Shanachie's Guitar artistry series.  Duck has lived, performed, and is admired all over the world, from the Bay Area to the U.K. and back again. He has a new CD of never before heard recordings from the 1970s and a show at the Freight later this month.

The Kingston Trio on A Patchwork Quilt

By Kevin Vance Feb 8, 2018

The Kingston Trio will perform live on A Patchwork Quilt this Saturday at 5pm.  No, not the original Kingston Trio from the 1950s and ‘60s.  Josh Reynolds, son of original founding member Nick Reynolds, now heads up the Trio, along with his cousin Mike Marvin, who was also raised in Sausalito by Nick Reynolds — and their boyhood friend and musical collaborator Tim Gorelangton. The Kingston Trio are coming through the Bay Area, performing at Yoshi’s in Oakland at Jack London Square this Friday evening. Saturday afternoon, they’ll appear at the KALW studio with Kevin Vance. 

A Patchwork Quilt Today Saturday 12/16/2017 at 5pm

By Kevin Vance Dec 16, 2017

Two celebrations at the same time, with music by such musicians as Nina Simone, The Klezmer Conservatory Band, Sister Rosetta Tharpe,  Andy Statman and David Grisman, and the like.  Enjoy!

A Patchwork Quilt Sat. Sept. 12 5pm

By Kevin Vance Sep 7, 2015

Kevin plans on letting out the stops and having fun on today's show playing favorite songs and artists, and offering access to the Patchwork Quilt CD Grab Bag as our way of thanking you for your support of KALW!