The KALW Calendar

Five dollar drinks, three bands, one night, no cover. Electric Ex, Outer Planets, and Arts and Crafts play an all ages show on Friday, 11/3, from 7 - 10 p.m. Doors open at 6.: She's a singer and songwriter hailing from San Francisco. With picturesque lyrics and a soulful breathy cadence, ZOLA is a unique genre-bending gem in the oft oversaturated world of pop. Her music has struck a nerve in Bay Area music, with her single "Too Fast Too Soon" notching close to 2 million streams on Spotify.: Formed during the pandemic with a mission to bring the party back to San Francisco and beyond, they play with an infectious strain of dance rock with punk energy and prog adventurism. Their debut EP, "Enter Pleasure" has Bay Area residents dancing and rocking out non-stop, to the extent that the band is currently being investigated by the FBI for having too much groove and swagger.: Starting as friends through skateboarding in Odessa, Ukraine, Lex Pashchenko and Sasha Shvachko moved to San Francisco and began their musical partnership. With their 2021 self titled EP and recent single, "Aurora Says," the band's psychedelic-indie rock sound has gathered notoriety throughout the Bay Area music scene.