The KALW Calendar
Featured Events
Uncuffed Season Wrap Party
Sunday, May 19, 3 - 6 pm
🎉 Join us for an afternoon of celebration and inspiration at the Uncuffed Season 3 Wrap Party! 🎉
Come meet fellow supporters, staff, and alumni as we gather to honor the incredible voices and stories featured in our latest season.
During the event, you'll hear firsthand from some of our incredible alumni, as they share their personal journeys and reflections from their time with Uncuffed.
We'll also have a live musical performance from the formerly incarcerated artist Rob Woods!
Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the Uncuffed community, this will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of storytelling.
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 3
🍕 Free snacks
🍷 Refreshments for donation (and KALW members get their first one on the house)
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP — and you are welcome to donate what you want
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
🎉 Join us for an afternoon of celebration and inspiration at the Uncuffed Season 3 Wrap Party! 🎉
Come meet fellow supporters, staff, and alumni as we gather to honor the incredible voices and stories featured in our latest season.
During the event, you'll hear firsthand from some of our incredible alumni, as they share their personal journeys and reflections from their time with Uncuffed.
We'll also have a live musical performance from the formerly incarcerated artist Rob Woods!
Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the Uncuffed community, this will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of storytelling.
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 3
🍕 Free snacks
🍷 Refreshments for donation (and KALW members get their first one on the house)
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP — and you are welcome to donate what you want
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
Hump Day Karaoke - May Edition
Wednesday, May 15, 6 - 9 pm
Come celebrate the humptiest hump day each month with food, drink, song, and fun at KALW's event space. Choose from more than 50,000 songs and hit us with your best shot. Maybe you want to dance with somebody. Or just come by and listen if you want it that way.
KALW's Hump Day Karaoke Night happens in the middle of every month — every third Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm.
This event is free thanks to member support. Please become a KALW Membertoday and receive your first drink on us at all 220 Montgomery events.
See you there!
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 6
🍕 Free food from our sponsor: Joyride Pizza
🍷 Refreshments for donation
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
Come celebrate the humptiest hump day each month with food, drink, song, and fun at KALW's event space. Choose from more than 50,000 songs and hit us with your best shot. Maybe you want to dance with somebody. Or just come by and listen if you want it that way.
KALW's Hump Day Karaoke Night happens in the middle of every month — every third Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm.
This event is free thanks to member support. Please become a KALW Membertoday and receive your first drink on us at all 220 Montgomery events.
See you there!
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 6
🍕 Free food from our sponsor: Joyride Pizza
🍷 Refreshments for donation
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
Open Mic Live @ 220 Montgomery
Thursday, May 9, 5 - 7 pm
Gatore Mukarhinda hosts a monthly open mic for poets, musicians, storytellers, and anybody with something to say.
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 5
🍕 Free food from our sponsor: SOMA Eats
🍷 Refreshments for donation (and KALW members get their first one on the house)
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP — and you are welcome to donate what you want
KALW's Open Mic happens the second Thursday of every month from 5 pm to 7 pm.
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
Gatore Mukarhinda hosts a monthly open mic for poets, musicians, storytellers, and anybody with something to say.
📍 220 Montgomery St., San Francisco, 2 blocks from BART/MUNI
🚪 Doors open at 5
🍕 Free food from our sponsor: SOMA Eats
🍷 Refreshments for donation (and KALW members get their first one on the house)
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP — and you are welcome to donate what you want
KALW's Open Mic happens the second Thursday of every month from 5 pm to 7 pm.
🆓 The event is free with an RSVP
Please note:
- The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street
- We recommend taking BART/MUNI, exiting at Montgomery, and walking two blocks north
- Ride-shares can drop off and pick up directly in front of the venue
- If you drive, there are several garages within two blocks of the event location
KALW@220 test DB
Tuesday, November 28 @ 6 p.m.
The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Assemblymember Matt Haney
SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava
Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom
Plus questions and comments from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Assemblymember Matt Haney
SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava
Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom
Plus questions and comments from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
Thursday, November 16 @ 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Thursday, November 16 @ 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Thursday, November 9 @ 6 p.m.
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
Friday, November 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
African Night Live @ 220 Montgomery is a FREE event featuring Bay Area African community members in an evening of conversation, connection, and music!
The event is hosted by KALW on-air personalities Emmanuel Nado and Edwin Okong’o, hosts of the music program Africa Mix, and Hana Baba, host of the news and culture program Crosscurrents.
Schedule:
5 pm: Doors and music by DJ Elembe
6 pm: Panel conversation: African diaspora success and resilience
7 pm: Live music performances
8 pm: Socializing and music by DJ Elembe
African Night Live @ 220 Montgomery is a FREE event featuring Bay Area African community members in an evening of conversation, connection, and music!
The event is hosted by KALW on-air personalities Emmanuel Nado and Edwin Okong’o, hosts of the music program Africa Mix, and Hana Baba, host of the news and culture program Crosscurrents.
Schedule:
5 pm: Doors and music by DJ Elembe
6 pm: Panel conversation: African diaspora success and resilience
7 pm: Live music performances
8 pm: Socializing and music by DJ Elembe
- Free refreshments will be provided by local African kitchens
- We strongly recommend using BART, as we are just 2 blocks from Montgomery Station (and the APEC conference will make driving a challenge)
Tuesday, December 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The San Francisco Bay Area has one of the nation's richest histories of poetry. This town hall discussion, conducted in partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, will draw from the multicultural communities that continue to inspire the region and the world.
KALW Executive Director and founder of Youth Speaks James Kass will moderate a conversation with:
Norman Zelaya — His writing is inspired by his Nicoya heritage and his lived experience as a SF native and Mission District homeboy. He’s the author of two collections of short fiction, Orlando & Other Stories (Pochino Press, 2017), and most recently, Gente, Folks (Black Freighter Press, 2022). His work has appeared in ZYZZYVA, Apogee Journal, NY Tyrant, 14 Hills, and Cipactli, among other journals. Mr. Zelaya has read and lectured throughout California, and across the country. Also, he’s appeared on stage, in film, and in the squared circle as the masked luchador, Super Pulga. He lives and works in San Francisco, where he’s completing a debut novel.
Genny Lim — She is the recipient of two lifetime achievement awards from PEN Oakland and the city of Berkeley. A San Francisco Jazz Poet Laureate, she is author of five poetry collections and Island: Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island, winner of the American Book Award. Lim's play, Paper Angels, was the first Asian American play aired on PBS's American Playhouse in 1985. She has worked with past jazz legends Max Roach and Herbie Lewis and local musicians Jon Jang, John Santos, Francis Wong, and Anthony Brown and the Del Sol Quartet.
Andrew Paul Nelson — He has been an active member of the Bay Area street poetry community since 2009. He is a co-founding member of Coit Tower Poetry Club who meet every first friday on the back lawn @ Coit Tower to celebrate the work of SF poetry legends. He is also the co-founder of the forthcoming Apocrypha Magazine. Nelson has been published in The 16th & Mission Review, Sparkle & Blink, and The Evergreen Review. Apocrypha will publish Nelson's 1st full length book - How to Draw a Guillotine in Spring 2024. This winter Nelson and his wife Caitlyn Skye Wild will open a wine bar and poetry bookstore called Golden Sardine in North Beach.
Josiah Luis Alderete — He is a pocho poet, curator, host of KALW's Bay Poets, host of the long running Latinx reading series Speaking Axolotl, and shopkeeper taking care of the portal known as Medicine For Nightmares.
Plus contributions from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, December 5, for this free, live, in-person conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
For questions about the program contact anissa.malady@sfpl.org. For accommodations (such as ASL or language interpretation), call (415) 557-4400 or contact accessibility@sfpl.org. Requesting at least 3 business days in advance will help ensure availability.
Please note: The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street.
The San Francisco Bay Area has one of the nation's richest histories of poetry. This town hall discussion, conducted in partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, will draw from the multicultural communities that continue to inspire the region and the world.
KALW Executive Director and founder of Youth Speaks James Kass will moderate a conversation with:
Norman Zelaya — His writing is inspired by his Nicoya heritage and his lived experience as a SF native and Mission District homeboy. He’s the author of two collections of short fiction, Orlando & Other Stories (Pochino Press, 2017), and most recently, Gente, Folks (Black Freighter Press, 2022). His work has appeared in ZYZZYVA, Apogee Journal, NY Tyrant, 14 Hills, and Cipactli, among other journals. Mr. Zelaya has read and lectured throughout California, and across the country. Also, he’s appeared on stage, in film, and in the squared circle as the masked luchador, Super Pulga. He lives and works in San Francisco, where he’s completing a debut novel.
Genny Lim — She is the recipient of two lifetime achievement awards from PEN Oakland and the city of Berkeley. A San Francisco Jazz Poet Laureate, she is author of five poetry collections and Island: Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island, winner of the American Book Award. Lim's play, Paper Angels, was the first Asian American play aired on PBS's American Playhouse in 1985. She has worked with past jazz legends Max Roach and Herbie Lewis and local musicians Jon Jang, John Santos, Francis Wong, and Anthony Brown and the Del Sol Quartet.
Andrew Paul Nelson — He has been an active member of the Bay Area street poetry community since 2009. He is a co-founding member of Coit Tower Poetry Club who meet every first friday on the back lawn @ Coit Tower to celebrate the work of SF poetry legends. He is also the co-founder of the forthcoming Apocrypha Magazine. Nelson has been published in The 16th & Mission Review, Sparkle & Blink, and The Evergreen Review. Apocrypha will publish Nelson's 1st full length book - How to Draw a Guillotine in Spring 2024. This winter Nelson and his wife Caitlyn Skye Wild will open a wine bar and poetry bookstore called Golden Sardine in North Beach.
Josiah Luis Alderete — He is a pocho poet, curator, host of KALW's Bay Poets, host of the long running Latinx reading series Speaking Axolotl, and shopkeeper taking care of the portal known as Medicine For Nightmares.
Plus contributions from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, December 5, for this free, live, in-person conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
For questions about the program contact anissa.malady@sfpl.org. For accommodations (such as ASL or language interpretation), call (415) 557-4400 or contact accessibility@sfpl.org. Requesting at least 3 business days in advance will help ensure availability.
Please note: The event space is just to the left of the main entrance to the Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street.
Join KALW at our pop-up on 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco for a panel discussion about the state of the arts in the city on Tuesday October 17th.
Tuesday, October 31 @ 5 p.m.
Come and enjoy costumed Karaoke, $5 drinks, free food, tasty treats, and a thrilling evening of wicked good music. Don't miss out on the chance to win spine-chilling prizes in our costume and singing contests. The good times roll from 5-midnight.
5-8 pm — Halloween Karaoke
8-10 pm — DJ Marcus Rosario Live @ 220 Montgomery
10-midnight — DJ King Most Live @ 220 Montgomery
Both DJs will be broadcasting live on KALW.org and 91.7 FM across the San Francisco Bay Area. If you're there, you'll be on the air!
So mark your calendars and get ready to have a boo-tiful time at KALW's Halloween Party!
Come and enjoy costumed Karaoke, $5 drinks, free food, tasty treats, and a thrilling evening of wicked good music. Don't miss out on the chance to win spine-chilling prizes in our costume and singing contests. The good times roll from 5-midnight.
5-8 pm — Halloween Karaoke
8-10 pm — DJ Marcus Rosario Live @ 220 Montgomery
10-midnight — DJ King Most Live @ 220 Montgomery
Both DJs will be broadcasting live on KALW.org and 91.7 FM across the San Francisco Bay Area. If you're there, you'll be on the air!
So mark your calendars and get ready to have a boo-tiful time at KALW's Halloween Party!
Thursday, November 2 @ 5 p.m.
Join us for a KALW Happy Hour with DJ Lil Sur, with $5 drinks, free snacks, and good times at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.
A San Francisco selecta, Lil Sur's eclectic musical interests span from deconstructed club to footwork to UK bass, weaving together experimental dance music with a global flair vis-a-vis her Desi heritage. When she's not promoting artists with disabilities at Creativity Explored, Lil Sur (aka Juhi Gupta) is DJing her signature blend of Afro, Latin, Middle Eastern, and South Asian beats around classic San Francisco venues like F8, Mothership, El Rio, Milk Bar, and more. Lil Sur has been DJing since 2018, where she got her start spinning on-air at WHPK, a historic radio station based out of the South Side of Chicago. After dabbling in music production in college at the University of Chicago, she moved back to San Francisco just in time for the pandemic. She currently hosts a biweekly radio show on BFF.fm, as well as guest DJing for Fault Radio and Hyde.FM.
Join us for a KALW Happy Hour with DJ Lil Sur, with $5 drinks, free snacks, and good times at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.
A San Francisco selecta, Lil Sur's eclectic musical interests span from deconstructed club to footwork to UK bass, weaving together experimental dance music with a global flair vis-a-vis her Desi heritage. When she's not promoting artists with disabilities at Creativity Explored, Lil Sur (aka Juhi Gupta) is DJing her signature blend of Afro, Latin, Middle Eastern, and South Asian beats around classic San Francisco venues like F8, Mothership, El Rio, Milk Bar, and more. Lil Sur has been DJing since 2018, where she got her start spinning on-air at WHPK, a historic radio station based out of the South Side of Chicago. After dabbling in music production in college at the University of Chicago, she moved back to San Francisco just in time for the pandemic. She currently hosts a biweekly radio show on BFF.fm, as well as guest DJing for Fault Radio and Hyde.FM.
Friday, November 3 @ 7 p.m.
Five dollar drinks, three bands, one night, no cover. Electric Ex, Outer Planets, and Arts and Crafts play an all ages show on Friday, 11/3, from 7 - 10 p.m. Doors open at 6.
ZOLA: She's a singer and songwriter hailing from San Francisco. With picturesque lyrics and a soulful breathy cadence, ZOLA is a unique genre-bending gem in the oft oversaturated world of pop. Her music has struck a nerve in Bay Area music, with her single "Too Fast Too Soon" notching close to 2 million streams on Spotify.
Electric Ex: Formed during the pandemic with a mission to bring the party back to San Francisco and beyond, they play with an infectious strain of dance rock with punk energy and prog adventurism. Their debut EP, "Enter Pleasure" has Bay Area residents dancing and rocking out non-stop, to the extent that the band is currently being investigated by the FBI for having too much groove and swagger.
Outer Planets: Starting as friends through skateboarding in Odessa, Ukraine, Lex Pashchenko and Sasha Shvachko moved to San Francisco and began their musical partnership. With their 2021 self titled EP and recent single, "Aurora Says," the band's psychedelic-indie rock sound has gathered notoriety throughout the Bay Area music scene.
Five dollar drinks, three bands, one night, no cover. Electric Ex, Outer Planets, and Arts and Crafts play an all ages show on Friday, 11/3, from 7 - 10 p.m. Doors open at 6.
ZOLA: She's a singer and songwriter hailing from San Francisco. With picturesque lyrics and a soulful breathy cadence, ZOLA is a unique genre-bending gem in the oft oversaturated world of pop. Her music has struck a nerve in Bay Area music, with her single "Too Fast Too Soon" notching close to 2 million streams on Spotify.
Electric Ex: Formed during the pandemic with a mission to bring the party back to San Francisco and beyond, they play with an infectious strain of dance rock with punk energy and prog adventurism. Their debut EP, "Enter Pleasure" has Bay Area residents dancing and rocking out non-stop, to the extent that the band is currently being investigated by the FBI for having too much groove and swagger.
Live Music and DJs Test
Tuesday, November 28 @ 6 p.m.
The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Assemblymember Matt Haney
SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava
Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom
Plus questions and comments from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Assemblymember Matt Haney
SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava
Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom
Plus questions and comments from audience members.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
Thursday, November 9 @ 6 p.m.
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
Friday, November 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
African Night Live @ 220 Montgomery is a FREE event featuring Bay Area African community members in an evening of conversation, connection, and music!
The event is hosted by KALW on-air personalities Emmanuel Nado and Edwin Okong’o, hosts of the music program Africa Mix, and Hana Baba, host of the news and culture program Crosscurrents.
Schedule:
5 pm: Doors and music by DJ Elembe
6 pm: Panel conversation: African diaspora success and resilience
7 pm: Live music performances
8 pm: Socializing and music by DJ Elembe
African Night Live @ 220 Montgomery is a FREE event featuring Bay Area African community members in an evening of conversation, connection, and music!
The event is hosted by KALW on-air personalities Emmanuel Nado and Edwin Okong’o, hosts of the music program Africa Mix, and Hana Baba, host of the news and culture program Crosscurrents.
Schedule:
5 pm: Doors and music by DJ Elembe
6 pm: Panel conversation: African diaspora success and resilience
7 pm: Live music performances
8 pm: Socializing and music by DJ Elembe
- Free refreshments will be provided by local African kitchens
- We strongly recommend using BART, as we are just 2 blocks from Montgomery Station (and the APEC conference will make driving a challenge)
Thursday, November 16 @ 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Thursday, November 16 @ 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Don't miss out on this great weekly event! Grab your friends and kick it in KALW's new digs. Whether you're a music lover or just looking to unwind after a long day, KALW Happy Hour with DJ Oly is the place to be.
We've got drinks available for donation for the duration, and KALW members get their first for free.
See you there!
Tuesday, November 7 @ 6 p.m.
What's next in how Bay Area cities try to address the homelessness crisis?
KALW's Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Shireen McSpadden — Executive Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the City and County of San Francisco
Rafael Mandelman — San Francisco Supervisor representing District 8
Mercedes Bullock — Peer organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness
Madison Alvarado — Reporter on housing and homelessness for the San Francisco Public Press
Plus, people who are currently or have experienced homelessness.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 7.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
What's next in how Bay Area cities try to address the homelessness crisis?
KALW's Ben Trefny will moderate a conversation with:
Shireen McSpadden — Executive Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the City and County of San Francisco
Rafael Mandelman — San Francisco Supervisor representing District 8
Mercedes Bullock — Peer organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness
Madison Alvarado — Reporter on housing and homelessness for the San Francisco Public Press
Plus, people who are currently or have experienced homelessness.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 7.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
Thursday, November 9 @ 6 p.m.
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
To celebrate Philosophy Talk's 20th anniversary, we’re throwing a party at KALW’s new community space in downtown San Francisco, at 220 Montgomery Street just two blocks from the Montgomery Street station.
Come meet Josh and Ray, and the rest of the Philosophy Talk crew, have a drink and some snacks, and join a team to compete in our super fun philosophical pub quiz. Better brush up on your philosophy trivia!!
We will also be unveiling our new logo at the party, so if you’d like to get a sneak peek months before anyone else, don’t miss this unique opportunity!
This event is free and open to the public, but we do ask you reserve your spot on Eventbrite. So let's go, and see you there!
Tuesday, November 14 @ 6 p.m.
With more journalistic outlets shrinking or shutting down, what is the future of journalism in the Bay Area?
Healthy journalism is critical to holding power to account, shedding light on what's happening behind the scenes of business and politics, entertaining, informing, and helping us undersand the world.
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, former President of the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California, will moderate a free, in-person conversation with:
San Francisco Chronicle Editor-In-Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz
KQED Managing Editor Otis Taylor, Jr.
Mission Local Executive Editor Lydia Chavez
The Berkeley Scanner Founder Emilie Raguso
Plus journalists working throughout the Bay Area.
This discussion will focus on the changing nature of journalism today and the programs and practices leading to the most public engagement and impact.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
With more journalistic outlets shrinking or shutting down, what is the future of journalism in the Bay Area?
Healthy journalism is critical to holding power to account, shedding light on what's happening behind the scenes of business and politics, entertaining, informing, and helping us undersand the world.
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, former President of the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California, will moderate a free, in-person conversation with:
San Francisco Chronicle Editor-In-Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz
KQED Managing Editor Otis Taylor, Jr.
Mission Local Executive Editor Lydia Chavez
The Berkeley Scanner Founder Emilie Raguso
Plus journalists working throughout the Bay Area.
This discussion will focus on the changing nature of journalism today and the programs and practices leading to the most public engagement and impact.
Join KALW at our 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, for the conversation.
Doors open with refreshments at 5pm, and the conversation begins at 6pm.
Join KALW at our pop-up on 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco for a panel discussion about the state of the arts in the city on Tuesday October 17th.
Tuesday, October 31 @ 5 p.m.
Come and enjoy costumed Karaoke, $5 drinks, free food, tasty treats, and a thrilling evening of wicked good music. Don't miss out on the chance to win spine-chilling prizes in our costume and singing contests. The good times roll from 5-midnight.
5-8 pm — Halloween Karaoke
8-10 pm — DJ Marcus Rosario Live @ 220 Montgomery
10-midnight — DJ King Most Live @ 220 Montgomery
Both DJs will be broadcasting live on KALW.org and 91.7 FM across the San Francisco Bay Area. If you're there, you'll be on the air!
So mark your calendars and get ready to have a boo-tiful time at KALW's Halloween Party!
Come and enjoy costumed Karaoke, $5 drinks, free food, tasty treats, and a thrilling evening of wicked good music. Don't miss out on the chance to win spine-chilling prizes in our costume and singing contests. The good times roll from 5-midnight.
5-8 pm — Halloween Karaoke
8-10 pm — DJ Marcus Rosario Live @ 220 Montgomery
10-midnight — DJ King Most Live @ 220 Montgomery
Both DJs will be broadcasting live on KALW.org and 91.7 FM across the San Francisco Bay Area. If you're there, you'll be on the air!
So mark your calendars and get ready to have a boo-tiful time at KALW's Halloween Party!
All Events (Future, Present, Past)
TELL US ABOUT AN UPCOMING EVENT