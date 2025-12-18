When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 02

MCC of San Francisco is part of a network of Metropolitan Community Churches. The first one was started in Los Angeles in 1968 in the living room of Revered Troy Perry.

As we’ll learn in Episode 02, the second MCC was founded by Howard Wells. He was tired of flying to LA every week to worship, so he started Metropolitan Community Church of San Francisco above a local gay bar.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

If you can't wait until next week's Queer Power Hour, you can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.