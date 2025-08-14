Season 4, Ep. 11 - One Year Out

It’s been just over a year since Greg Eskridge walked out of the San Quentin gates after spending 30 years in prison, and he has been busy! Greg has spent the year reconnecting with family, navigating parole, and finding new meaning in the concept of home. He is also settling into a new role at work, where he's helping to direct the Uncuffed program. It’s a dream job, but it can be exhausting. In the final episode of Season 4, Greg talks to other formerly incarcerated media makers — filmmaker Thanh Tran and Ear Hustle host and co-founder Earlonne Woods — about how to keep fighting the good fight.

