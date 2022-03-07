Ukrainian children and families are being taken in by Polish families

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians — many of them children — have fled since Russia invaded their country over a week ago.

Some are children who had been living at an SOS Children's Village in Brovary, Ukraine, a home for children who have been have been orphaned, abused or neglected.

The international nonprofit finds legal guardians for children without adequate parental care.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A house and playground at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland. SOS Children's Villages operate around the world to find legal guardians for children without adequate parental care.

One of those guardians, Luba Yaschuk, says the Russians invaded when she was on vacation with the three children she cares for. They immediately headed for the Polish border, leaving everything behind in their home. One of her children, 11-year-old Vanya, says the panic of war — and escaping the war — is all everyone talks about.

The children are now in Poland, taken in by other families associated with SOS Children's Villages. Other Poles are also taking in Ukrainians displaced by war. So many are offering temporary lodging that Polish authorities say they have no immediate need for refugee camps.



Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A caretaker at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland, walks children through the property.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A Ukrainian girl is being fostered at a home in Poland.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR Sebastian Cybulski, a Polish foster parent, is caring for a Ukrainian family in his home.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR Three Ukrainian girls hang out in the kitchen of their new foster home in Poland.