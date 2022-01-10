Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 1/10/22

California Governor Gavin Newsom will outline his wish-list for how to spend a 31-billion-dollar surplus / The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing a flood of patients into California hospitals And health systems say they’re short on workers / As Marin County's water reservoir storage substantially fills to over 92 percent storage capacity from recent rainfall, the county's proposal to build an eight-mile emergency pipeline across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will undergo slower review processes

Click the play button above to listen to the news.