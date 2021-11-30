© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/30/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

San Francisco city officials announced the expansion of a program aimed at helping low-income adults with disabilities who are exiting homelessness / San Francisco’s Castro and Nob Hill neighborhoods hosted Christmas tree lighting ceremonies / Infectious disease experts are rapidly trying to learn more about the Omicron COVID-19 variant / The ongoing drought is forcing some California cattle ranchers to downsize their herds.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
