Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 11/30/21
San Francisco city officials announced the expansion of a program aimed at helping low-income adults with disabilities who are exiting homelessness / San Francisco’s Castro and Nob Hill neighborhoods hosted Christmas tree lighting ceremonies / Infectious disease experts are rapidly trying to learn more about the Omicron COVID-19 variant / The ongoing drought is forcing some California cattle ranchers to downsize their herds.
Click the play button above to listen to the news.