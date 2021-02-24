© 2021
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/24/21, AM

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM PST
Five Counties Move From State's Purple To Red Tier Meaning Fewer Restrictions / San Francisco Begins Vaccinating Teachers Today / Ruling Allows California To Enforce Net Neutrality / California Legislators Approve $1.4 Million To Stop Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans / Former State Attorney General Xavier Becerra Faces Tough Road To Confirmation As Health And Human Services Secretary / Lawrence Ferlinghetti Dies At 101

