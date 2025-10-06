Keeping the Public in Public Radio

San Francisco has been my home since arriving from the UK in 1985. For many years as an advocate for public education I pitched local and national media, sourced stories and briefed and trained policy makers. I co-founded a nonprofit that brought the voice of parents to school reform and at the same time encouraged and demystified public school enrollment. As part of Gavin Newsom's first mayoral transition team, I was able to help draft his education policy. Working with colleges across the country, I recruited students, grew audiences and engagement streams. And then approaching my 60th birthday, I decided that I wanted to make stories — not just amplify them — and ensure they reached the people who needed to hear them most. I wanted to get back to public education, the arts and telling stories about my home town.

A friend told me about the KALW Audio Academy — I applied but didn’t get in.

Seeking more experience for my application to the Audio Academy I pitched stories to local podcasts and co-produced a free audio guide to public art in San Francisco. Then just days before my 61st birthday, I was accepted to the Audio Academy class of 2024! It was a fantastic birthday present!

It’s a testament to the inclusiveness of KALW that they invited the perspectives of an older member to the cohort. Participating in the 10-month training program, I saw firsthand how essential it is to train new storytellers and news reporters — especially from non-traditional paths. Growing the KALW community with folks who know and understand the area and the issues, opens the dialogue and builds trust and credibility — it also builds our community of listeners and event attendees. The values of trust, integrity and accuracy were constantly woven into the training as we learnt by doing - working one day a week in the newsroom and also making segments for Crosscurrents. The Audio Academy class was diverse in backgrounds, experiences and interests — I learned alongside them in seminars as well as from them.

Ms Marin, Principal of Sanchez Elementary School

After the first 6 months of the fellowship, I was able to report on public education. I organised an in-person Town Hall with the SFUSD Superintendent, teachers, student leaders and parents, and made several news spots on our schools as well as a segment for Crosscurrents on principals. While teacher and principal shortages were being mentioned using facts and figures in the local and national news, I decided to spend the day with a principal to give listeners a taste of the role itself.

Because much of the news focuses on the negative narratives around public education and because I am familiar with the education landscape in San Francisco, I intentionally chose a principal who sends her own children to our public schools (a common occurrence but not one you hear about!). In the segment I was always mindful of the values instilled in me during our training and attempted to tell a story that shared successes but did not shy away from challenges.

In a media landscape driven by clickbait, it’s public media that highlights humanity — especially when it comes to schools, which can be the first building blocks of a more equitable society. Public schools can bring together families from across our community and make our city stronger. It’s the local public radio stations that are well equipped to tell these stories and the Audio Academy is a solid pipeline for new voices.

Sandra Halladey volunteering at First Thursdays

KALW is really keeping the public in public radio! With the exciting new move to the Warfield Commons — that trajectory will grow and is a real testament to the leadership of KALW. It's a model worth investing in — because responsible storytelling strengthens the fabric of the Bay Area.

This piece was brought to you by KALW Speaks, a monthly series of essays from KALW staff and contributors, exploring the ideas that drive our work. Each of these essays reflect our commitment to innovation and invites you into a deeper conversation about the future of public media.