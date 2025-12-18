© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Marin County housing project's final environmental review came out — now residents can give feedback

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:41 AM PST
The July 2024 proposed site plan for the 127-acre property off Seminary Drive, in Strawberry, in unincorporated Marin County, Calif., owned by North Coast Land Holdings LLC, shows the proposed development that includes a new senior residential care facility, up to 100 independent living units, 50 assisted living and memory care apartments, along with 337 single- and multi-family homes that will replace a majority of the existing homes. (County of Marin via Bay City News)
County of Marin via Bay City News
/
County of Marin
The July 2024 proposed site plan for the 127-acre property off Seminary Drive, in Strawberry, in unincorporated Marin County, Calif., owned by North Coast Land Holdings LLC. (County of Marin via Bay City News)

The 127-acre property at the center of this redevelopment project used to be a seminary. But since it relocated in 2015, development of the space has been on pause.

Current plans for the site would include a new senior residential care facility as well as 337 single and multi family homes. Seventy units would be designated as below-market-rate.

Approximately 70% of the site would remain open space, featuring trails, playing fields, playgrounds, and other recreational amenities. The proposal also includes a publicly accessible daycare and fitness center.

The county is asking the public to review the final environmental impact report for this project through January 26. If you want to give input, you can find the details here.
KALW News
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
