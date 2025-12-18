Marin County housing project's final environmental review came out — now residents can give feedback

The 127-acre property at the center of this redevelopment project used to be a seminary. But since it relocated in 2015, development of the space has been on pause.

Current plans for the site would include a new senior residential care facility as well as 337 single and multi family homes. Seventy units would be designated as below-market-rate.

Approximately 70% of the site would remain open space, featuring trails, playing fields, playgrounds, and other recreational amenities. The proposal also includes a publicly accessible daycare and fitness center.

The county is asking the public to review the final environmental impact report for this project through January 26. If you want to give input, you can find the details here.