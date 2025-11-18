© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Agenda: District 3 Town Hall with Supervisor Danny Sauter

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:17 PM PST

A live Town Hall conversation with San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter.

San Francisco is at a crossroads — and few neighborhoods capture its challenges and opportunities like District 3. From iconic visitor destinations like North Beach, Chinatown and Fisherman’s Wharf to the evolving status of the Financial District and Union Square, this part of the city sits at the heart of San Francisco’s economic, cultural, and civic identity.

Supervisor Sauter had a wide-ranging discussion with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny about the future of these communities — from housing and small business recovery to public safety, neighborhood identity, and the role of civic media in shaping local change.

This event is part of KALW’s ongoing Bay Agenda series, connecting residents directly with the leaders and changemakers shaping the Bay Area’s future. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and share perspectives on the issues that matter most to their neighborhoods.
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
