The Bay Agenda: District 3 Town Hall with Supervisor Danny Sauter

San Francisco is at a crossroads — and few neighborhoods capture its challenges and opportunities like District 3. From iconic visitor destinations like North Beach, Chinatown and Fisherman’s Wharf to the evolving status of the Financial District and Union Square, this part of the city sits at the heart of San Francisco’s economic, cultural, and civic identity.

Supervisor Sauter had a wide-ranging discussion with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny about the future of these communities — from housing and small business recovery to public safety, neighborhood identity, and the role of civic media in shaping local change.

This event is part of KALW’s ongoing Bay Agenda series, connecting residents directly with the leaders and changemakers shaping the Bay Area’s future. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and share perspectives on the issues that matter most to their neighborhoods.

