Community Workshop: Building Your Emergency Go Bag

Are you ready for an emergency? Whether it’s an earthquake, wildfire, or power outage, having a go-bag or home emergency kit can make all the difference. But where do you start? What do you actually need? And how do you make sure it fits your specific needs?

KALW Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Reporter Wren Farrell and representatives from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management and Listos California spoke shared tips and answered questions before a live studio audience and video conference attendees.