Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Community Workshop: Building Your Emergency Go Bag

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:52 AM PST
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Leah Greenbaum with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management shows part of her Go Bag to the audience during a live presentation at KALW's studio events space.

A hands-on, interactive workshop where we build our emergency kits together with guidance from emergency preparedness experts.

Are you ready for an emergency? Whether it’s an earthquake, wildfire, or power outage, having a go-bag or home emergency kit can make all the difference. But where do you start? What do you actually need? And how do you make sure it fits your specific needs?

KALW Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Reporter Wren Farrell and representatives from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management and Listos California spoke shared tips and answered questions before a live studio audience and video conference attendees.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
