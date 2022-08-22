California records record low unemployment rate last month

According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped nearly four percent – a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.

July also marks the seventh consecutive month that California has seen an employment gain, with the number of employed people increasing by 23-thousand.

Newsom said in a statement : QUOTE "Californians are getting back to work with record low unemployment. We have historic reserves and we're putting money back in peoples' pockets as we continue to lead the nation's economic recovery." UNQUOTE