© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

California records record low unemployment rate last month

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM PDT
unemployment sean macentee.jpg
Sean MacEntee
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped nearly four percent – a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.

July also marks the seventh consecutive month that California has seen an employment gain, with the number of employed people increasing by 23-thousand.

Newsom said in a statement: QUOTE "Californians are getting back to work with record low unemployment. We have historic reserves and we're putting money back in peoples' pockets as we continue to lead the nation's economic recovery." UNQUOTE

According to Governor Newsom’s office, California accounted for about 16 percent of the nation’s overall new jobs in July – including nearly 85-thousand non-farm jobs.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Bay City News Service
See stories by Bay City News Service