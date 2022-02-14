© 2021 KALW
San Francisco issues an apology to the Chinese community

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM PST
The view east down Washington St through Chinatown, San Francisco, California.

Last week, San Franicsco Supervisors passed a resolution offering a formal apology to Chinese immigrants and their descendants over past injustices and atrocities committed by the city of San Francisco. It was presented by Supervisor Matt Haney, and written in partnership with former San Francisco Unified District students. For many people it’s a big step, but what does it actually mean? I asked Justin Hoover, executive director of the Chinese Historical Society of America.

KALW News Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
