San Francisco issues an apology to the Chinese community
Last week, San Franicsco Supervisors passed a resolution offering a formal apology to Chinese immigrants and their descendants over past injustices and atrocities committed by the city of San Francisco. It was presented by Supervisor Matt Haney, and written in partnership with former San Francisco Unified District students. For many people it’s a big step, but what does it actually mean? I asked Justin Hoover, executive director of the Chinese Historical Society of America.