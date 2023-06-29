Add the Due South concert series to your San Francisco free music bucket list

Looks like summer is going to be even better with the announcement of Due South, another fantastic free outdoor concert series in the Bay Area. Hosted at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park in Partnership Between San Francisco Parks Alliance & Noise Pop, the series kicks off on July 29, 2023, and features a stellar lineup that spans a range of genres and highlights the kaleidoscopic Bay Area music community.

The first concert is an all-Oakland bill headlined by garage rockers Shannon and the Clams with James Wavey, who is known for his psychedelic hip hop, as the opener. Indie rockers Cherry Glazer, Latin indie-alternative artists Y La Bamba, and the Queen of Percussion herself, Sheila E., will be bringing the heat on the subsequent Saturdays. All four concerts in the series are free and open to the public, though folks are encouraged to RSVP online to enter to win reserved seats and prizes at each concert. Plus, you can also become a member of the SF Parks Alliance to secure reserved seating and support San Francisco parks - a win-win!

“Southeast San Francisco deserves a free concert series on par with Stern Grove or Hardly Strictly, and Due South at McLaren Park is the answer, ” said Drew Becher, CEO of SF Parks Alliance. “It’s one of the best hidden gems in San Francisco, and it’s about to lose its ‘hidden’ status.”

Food trucks from local restaurants will also be on-site to make it a truly perfect day in the park.

RSVP for a chance to win reserved seating and prizes at each concert here .

Due South 2023 Schedule [all events Saturday, 2-6 PM]

