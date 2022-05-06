Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 5/6/22

An independent investigation exonerated three Alameda police officers of misconduct in the fatal April 2021 confrontation with an East Oakland man / A bill co-sponsored by California U-S Senator Alex would make abortion federally legal / San Jose officials are asking the Federal Aviation Administration for more time to clear out the city's largest homeless camp as a June deadline approaches / A statue of the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was unveiled yesterday by the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center to honor and remember him for his vision and leadership in the construction of the new arena

