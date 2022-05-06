© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 5/6/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM PDT
An independent investigation exonerated three Alameda police officers of misconduct in the fatal April 2021 confrontation with an East Oakland man / A bill co-sponsored by California U-S Senator Alex would make abortion federally legal / San Jose officials are asking the Federal Aviation Administration for more time to clear out the city's largest homeless camp as a June deadline approaches / A statue of the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was unveiled yesterday by the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center to honor and remember him for his vision and leadership in the construction of the new arena

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
