© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 3/31/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Shuttered and partially-vacant school sites across Oakland will welcome new charter school students in the coming year / A developer with Amazon ties has submitted an application to develop a modern manufacturing center near the Oakland Coliseum / California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday unveiled new numbers from the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System / Oakland’s Highland Hospital will be renamed in honor of former longtime County Supervisor Wilma Chan, who was killed in a traffic accident last year

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance