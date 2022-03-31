Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 3/31/22

Shuttered and partially-vacant school sites across Oakland will welcome new charter school students in the coming year / A developer with Amazon ties has submitted an application to develop a modern manufacturing center near the Oakland Coliseum / California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday unveiled new numbers from the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System / Oakland’s Highland Hospital will be renamed in honor of former longtime County Supervisor Wilma Chan, who was killed in a traffic accident last year

