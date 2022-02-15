© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/15/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM PST
Pacific Gas & Electric, announced Thursday that they will be increasing rates they charge consumers for electricity / California students will still be required to wear masks for at least two more weeks / Oakland has launched an interactive map for residents to pin potential sites for new housing across the city / San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin yesterday accused the city's Police Department of using DNA from a victim's rape kit to link her to a separate crime

Kevin Vance
