Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 12/07/21

Corte Madera parents sent their child to school last month, even though the child had tested positive for the virus / Fresno-area Republican Devin Nunes announced he will leave Congress to lead a new media company owned by Donald Trump / A public safety advocacy group says Oakland police do not have a staffing problem, but a mismanagement problem / The Pleasanton City Council, today, will consider restricting smoking in townhomes, condominiums, and buildings

Click the play button above to listen to the news.