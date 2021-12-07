© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 12/07/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published December 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM PST
Corte Madera parents sent their child to school last month, even though the child had tested positive for the virus / Fresno-area Republican Devin Nunes announced he will leave Congress to lead a new media company owned by Donald Trump / A public safety advocacy group says Oakland police do not have a staffing problem, but a mismanagement problem / The Pleasanton City Council, today, will consider restricting smoking in townhomes, condominiums, and buildings

