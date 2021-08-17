© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 08/17/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published August 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM PDT
Fire And Weather Watch For North And East Bay Hills Tonight / PG&E May Cut Off Power To 48,000 Bay Area Customers / Marin County Considers Water Use Restrictions /  Environmental Group Critical Of Three Democrats For Stance On Fracking /  Californians Receiving Recall Ballots Can Vote Immediately / San Francisco Planning To Open High-Volume Testing Site At 7th And Brannan / Napa's BottleRock Festival Loses Stevie Nicks As Headliner

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
