Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 12/8/20, PM

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published December 8, 2020 at 7:56 PM PST
California Hospitalizations Are At Record Levels / State Has Requested Up To 600 Contract ICU Workers / Three Coastal Counties Want To Be Separated From The Southern California Region COVID-19 Designation / State Has Paid As Much As $2 Billion In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits / Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Signed In And Announces End To Cash Bail / Victims' Families Sue "Ghost Gun" ManufacturersClick the play button above to listen to the news.

NewsBay Area Headlines
