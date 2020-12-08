Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 12/8/20, PM

California Hospitalizations Are At Record Levels / State Has Requested Up To 600 Contract ICU Workers / Three Coastal Counties Want To Be Separated From The Southern California Region COVID-19 Designation / State Has Paid As Much As $2 Billion In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits / Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Signed In And Announces End To Cash Bail / Victims' Families Sue "Ghost Gun" ManufacturersClick the play button above to listen to the news.