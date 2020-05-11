Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 5/11/20, PM

Tesla Sues Alameda County To Be Considered Essential / 'Double Rainbow Guy' Paul Vasquez Has Died

In Fremont, today, the parking lot was nearly full at Tesla’s California electric car factory. That’s an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. A normal complement of workers would violate orders from the Alameda County Health Department — it’s deemed the plant a nonessential business that can’t open under restrictions to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus. Governor Gavin Newsom, today, said Bay Area counties are setting their own guidelines for reopening, and those should be respected. But, he said:

"Manufacturing, broadly, throughout the state of California is no longer restricted, with modifications."

Those modifications include making site-specific protection plans, implementing screenings, disinfecting protocols, and physical distancing requirements.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Saturday, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California's stay-at-home order because the facility is considered "critical infrastructure."

'Double Rainbow Guy' Paul Vasquez Has Died

The burly mountain man whose awestruck reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero has died.

"Double rainbow, oh my God. It's a double rainbow all the way. Whoa, it's so intense.”

Ten years ago, Paul Vasquez posted on YouTube a video of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite valley. His awestruck reaction led to 46 million views. He once told CNN:

“You can't look at a double rainbow anymore and not think about me.”

The Modesto Bee reports that Vasquez died Saturday at a hospital in Mariposa, California. He was 57 years old.