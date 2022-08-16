© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

SFPD holds town hall meeting on officer-involved shooting

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM PDT
The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.

Around eight o’clock that morning, officers on patrol saw Corvera on a bicycle pulling a second bike in tow. According to Yep, a bicycle theft had been reported to the department, so the officers attempted to stop Corvera to question him.

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office released a statement after the town hall calling into question why Corvera, a man with mental health challenges, was stopped.

The Public Defender's Office alleges that Corvera had a prop gun that fired blanks that he used for protection.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
Bay City News Service
