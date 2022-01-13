© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 1/13/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM PST
City councilmembers are considering an ordinance to reduce crime in Oakland by banning untraceable guns / Family members of fentanyl poisoning victims are pushing for tougher state criminal penalties against drug dealers / Teachers at several Oakland schools plan to call in sick Today for an unauthorized sickout / After almost 15 years, the famed “Brown Sugar Kitchen,” perhaps Oakland’s most famous soul food restaurant, has closed its doors for good

Kevin Vance
