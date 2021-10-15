Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/15/21

San Francisco and Marin health officials said their counties are loosening their indoor mask mandates, today/ California Attorney General Rob Bonta discussed the rise in hate crimes yesterday. Across the state, hate crimes rose last year by 31 percent and are at a record high/ Students, parents, and teachers gathered Wednesday to protest the potential closure of an elementary school in Hayward/ Thirty to 40 staff, part-time faculty and students marched and rallied Wednesday afternoon at Mills College in Oakland to retain their jobs and seek a union contract as the merger with Northeastern University gets underway, a union member said.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.