Bay Area residents sweltering as heat wave drags on

The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisory to include San Francisco as well as the Pacific Coastline.

San Francisco's downtown and its neighborhoods along the bay could see highs reach into the low 90s today, before cooling slightly Wednesday but then climbing again Thursday.

Earlier today, the service expanded its heat advisory to include the entire Pacific Coastline stretching from Sonoma County to Big Sur through 8 p.m. Along the coast on the peninsula, temperatures are expected in the upper 70s.

The service considers these conditions a moderate risk for heat-related illness and the warning encompasses a wide geographic area, including the coastal mountains of Marin County.

What is normal is that the inland areas will see the hottest temperatures -- approaching 120 degrees in Walnut Creek today -- which the service considers an extreme risk for heat-related illness Tuesday and Thursday. Cooling centers have been set up in several cities throughout the area.

It was 116 degrees in Livermore Monday – not only the city’s highest recorded temperature ever, but also the highest ever recorded in the Bay Area.