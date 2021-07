Contra Costa Calls For Water Use Reduction / Earthquakes Shook Sierra Nevada Mountains / Federal Indictments Handed Down Over Trade Secrets In Genentech Case / Oakland Marks 70th Homicide This Year / Mills Alumnae Association Sues School To Stop Shutdown Or Merger / State Issues Flex Alert Warning Of Overloaded Electrical Grid / Sunny And Warm Today

