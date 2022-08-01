Man Down: COVID Strikes At San Quentin

It's sometimes hard to think back to what it was like at the beginning of the pandemic. It's been over two years now, and after constant news about vaccinations and new variants, those early days feel like a lifetime ago. But for many incarcerated people at San Quentin State Prison, they'll never forget those first few devastating months.

In June 2020, the state transferred infected prisoners to San Quentin. It quickly caused one the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in a California prison. There was a lack of PPE. Social distancing was near impossible. People were locked in their cells for 24 hours a day, or housed in makeshift medical units in tents on the yard. There were no visitors and no programming. In that first outbreak, 2,000 incarcerated people were infected, and 29 died.

Today, on this brand new season of Uncuffed, we’ll hear a first-hand account of the outbreak, from two cellmates who caught COVID-19 and thought they might never see each other again.