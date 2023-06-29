Uncuffed is hiring for our Community Advisory Board

The Advisory Board guides the direction of Uncuffed, and helps us stay true to our mission: to offer media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change. The board also helps us navigate interpersonal and institutional challenges that come up while working in prisons. The deadline to apply is Saturday, July 15 at 11:59pm . Apply here.

KALW, an NPR member station, has led rehabilitative classes in audio production inside San Quentin State Prison since 2012, and Solano State Prison since 2018. We have aired over 80 stories produced inside the walls. The work goes out on the radio, online, and on the award-winning podcast Uncuffed.

In the coming year, we are expanding opportunities for formerly incarcerated staff members, and plan to start a radio and podcasting program at California Institution for Women. It's an exciting time to get involved to shape the future of Uncuffed.



Expectations



Average time commitment is 2.5 hours per month.

Participate in monthly Advisory Board meetings on Zoom (currently scheduled on Mondays, 5pm-6pm)

Attend in-person meetings twice a year in the San Francisco Bay Area (we can't commit to providing travel stipends at this time).

Support the program as needed outside regular board meetings. Work may include special meetings on specific issues, reviewing grant applications, participating in digital content, and representing the program in events or media.

Respond to emails generally within 24 hours.

Submit monthly invoices.

Advisory Board members are not expected to donate to the program, although they may support with fundraising.

Compensation is $150 per month ($60 per hour). These are contract positions with no additional benefits. The role is contingent on there being continued funding for our programs. The first term is through June 2023, with a possibility of a year long renewal afterward.

We are looking for people who:



Support greater visibility for the voices and perspectives of incarcerated people

Have participated in rehabilitative programs

Understand the challenges inherent in operating a program inside a prison

Are thoughtful, inquisitive, and eager to lend their expertise

Can communicate clearly, ideally both verbally and in writing

Have consistent phone, email and internet access.

Can keep conversations confidential

Have some familiarity with media or journalism

Please be aware: these positions are not on-ramps to future employment at KALW, or a way to learn radio skills. You would be an advisor to, and supporter of the program. We would credit you publicly for your participation.

Apply here.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs, or if you want to recommend someone else for this position, please email uncuffed@kalw.org.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.