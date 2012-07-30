A Critical Mass That Began In San Francisco

KALW is turning 80 this year — the perfect time to dig into our archives. Throughout the year, we'll be sharing some of our favorite stories from the news department, like this one.

On the last Friday evening of every month, the streets of hundreds of cities around the world are transformed. The cars, trucks, and busses that usually dominate the landscape slow down because they are overwhelmed by bicycles. In San Francisco, cyclists from all over the city, the Bay Area, and sometimes the world come together at the foot of Market Street.

They are racers in spandex, messengers with canvas bags, children, seniors, and everyone in between. Shortly after the clock tower at the Ferry Building strikes six, the bicyclists begin to move, revolving around the concrete park, until they reach a boiling point of excitement: a critical mass. Then one person takes off into traffic, followed by another ... and more ... until hundreds — or even thousands — of bicycles fill the downtown roadways, forcing motorized vehicles to stop. It's called Critical Mass and it started right here in San Francisco in 1992.

In this story, we join the cyclists and speak with three of the founders to find out how a collection of like-minded people can make the world spin a little differently.

This story originally aired in 2007 during the 15th anniversary of Critical Mass.