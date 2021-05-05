The Spiritual Edge Radio Archives

-
In this story from Sacred Steps, season 1 of The Spiritual Edge, we meet Sarah Byrne-Martelli, a hospital chaplain who is caring for COVID-19 patients when their families can't visit because she believes no one should die alone.
From The Spiritual Edge, this is the story of how Malcolm X inspired an outspoken Christian girl from Alabama, and how she went on to inspire a national…
Architecture has the power to transform. A building can make us feel joy or sadness, powerful or weak. Nowhere is this more true than in a church, chapel,…
It’s not always easy to pass down family traditions, especially when they don’t match mainstream American culture. But that’s what Maria Sanchez and…
Our ongoing series The Spiritual Edge occasionally spotlights stories about how people have found their own personal religious beliefs. Today’s story…
This story originally aired in May of 2015. Islam has a rich artistic heritage of architecture, design, music, painting, and poetry. Muslim poets like…
This story originally aired in 2015. Through much of their history, Sunni and Shia Muslims have lived peacefully together in countries like Lebanon,…
Visiting the Bay Area from Honduras, human rights activist Ismael Moreno stopped by the KALW studio to speak about root causes beneath the exodus that is…
A crowd of about 60 people sit scattered in the pews of St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Berkeley. They sing “Caminando” — translated as “Walking,” in…
Tracy Grubbs grew up fascinated, curious and also afraid of death. Her curiosity, plus her interest in Buddhism led her to volunteer at the Zen Hospice…
If you’re familiar with Black churches, you know that they’re lively and uplifting places. That’s how San Francisco native Yvette Flunder remembers…
The San Francisco Rapid Response Network hotline, (415) 200-1548, supports people faced with imminent deportation or immigration issues, and is part of a…