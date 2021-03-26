Yerba Buena Gardens

-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Playwright, poet, essayist, and activist Cherríe Moraga told KALW’s Jen Chien about three…
-
This voice? It belongs to Bay Area singer/songwriter Joe Bagale.Joe Bagale has a free show on Thursday (07.28). It’s part of this year’s Yerba Buena…
-
Hambone is an art form involving body percussion with roots in West African music and dance. It was brought to this continent by enslaved people. Today,…
-
Look up the word “locura” and the first thing you’ll see is the Spanish definition, meaning “madness.” Look a little deeper and you’ll find LoCura is also…
-
San Francisco-based artist Marcus Shelby holds many titles. He’s a composer, a bassist and a educator - just to name a few. His latest composition, Beyond…
-
This band is called The View from Bernal Hill, so you can guess that they’re from San Francisco Bernal Heights neighborhood. The View from Bernal Hill…
-
This band is called The View from Bernal Hill, so you can guess that they’re from San Francisco Bernal Heights neighborhood. The View from Bernal Hill…
-
This music is by the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra, a 17 – piece combo that plays their own compositions and arrangements. You’ll be able to hear the…
-
This music is by the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra, a 17 – piece combo that plays their own compositions and arrangements. You’ll be able to hear the…
-
Today's local music is Black Mahal, featuring the Godfather of Punjabi-American music, Ustad Lai Singh Bhatti. Black Mahal isn’t a band, it’s an…