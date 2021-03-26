© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

yelp

  • photo_(2).JPG
    Transportation
    Checking out of Hotel 22
    While I was reporting “Finding a home on Hotel 22” about the way some homeless use Line 22 in Santa Clara County as a shelter, I looked up the bus line on…
  • photo_(2).JPG
    Transportation
    Checking out of Hotel 22
    While I was reporting “Finding a home on Hotel 22” about the way some homeless use Line 22 in Santa Clara County as a shelter, I looked up the bus line on…
  • cocktail bar.png
    Star Search: Can You Trust Online Reviews?
    Caveat empty?Maybe that hotel has bedbugs. Maybe the competitor's brother-in-law wrote the review. And just maybe that root canal in Freemont was almost…
  • cocktail bar.png
    Star Search: Can You Trust Online Reviews?
    Caveat empty?Maybe that hotel has bedbugs. Maybe the competitor's brother-in-law wrote the review. And just maybe that root canal in Freemont was almost…