You've been injured. What do you do? What happens next? Torts 1, 2, 3. How do you assert and affirm your rights in case of personal injury? Host Jeffrey…
A Discussion of Serious Personal Injury & Wrongful Death Involving Truck Accidents. Guests: Truck Accident Attorney Members of the National Board of Trial…
The legal rights of people suffering from personal injuries and/or medical malpractice.Guest: Keith Clifford, a Civil Trial Specialist Certified by the…
A discussion of personal injuries/death caused by medical malpractice.Guest: Jack McGehee, a Specialist in Personal Injury Trial Practice, and the…
A discussion of personal injury and wrongful death cases.Guest: David Rapoport, President of the National Board of Legal Specialty Certification.Listeners…
