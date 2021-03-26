-
Sandip Roy takes in the World Cup festivities and reflects on Russia’s influence on Calcutta.
-
Sandip Roy takes in the World Cup festivities and reflects on Russia’s influence on Calcutta.
-
Title IX was passed in 1972 to ensure that all girls have equal access to sports. So why are sports so important to girls? This episode, we talk with…
-
Title IX was passed in 1972 to ensure that all girls have equal access to sports. So why are sports so important to girls? This episode, we talk with…
-
July 9, 2014: World Cup fever is infecting the entire world... including Kolkata, India!
-
July 9, 2014: World Cup fever is infecting the entire world... including Kolkata, India!
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk to Dave Zirin, sports correspondent for The Nation Magazine and author of the new book, Brazil’s Dance with the Devil.…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk to Dave Zirin, sports correspondent for The Nation Magazine and author of the new book, Brazil’s Dance with the Devil.…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about the low-wage restaurant and retail workers protests,…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about the low-wage restaurant and retail workers protests,…